Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) went down by -4.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.46. The company’s stock price has collected -1.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/13/22 that Antares Pharma Stock Soars After $960 Million Halozyme Buyout

Is It Worth Investing in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :HALO) Right Now?

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HALO is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $56.22, which is $5.51 above the current price. HALO currently public float of 133.75M and currently shorts hold a 6.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HALO was 1.29M shares.

HALO’s Market Performance

HALO stocks went down by -1.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.22% and a quarterly performance of 8.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.11% for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.91% for HALO stocks with a simple moving average of 8.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HALO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HALO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HALO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HALO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $65 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HALO reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for HALO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 28th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to HALO, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

HALO Trading at -7.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -10.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HALO fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.03. In addition, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. saw -10.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HALO starting from Torley Helen, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $52.41 back on Jan 19. After this action, Torley Helen now owns 587,177 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., valued at $524,140 using the latest closing price.

Torley Helen, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $51.05 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that Torley Helen is holding 587,177 shares at $510,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HALO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.24 for the present operating margin

+81.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stands at +90.84. Equity return is now at value 99.70, with 14.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.91.