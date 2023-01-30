GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) went up by 6.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.03. The company’s stock price has collected 11.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE :EAF) Right Now?

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EAF is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for GrafTech International Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.40, which is -$0.55 below the current price. EAF currently public float of 256.21M and currently shorts hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EAF was 1.82M shares.

EAF’s Market Performance

EAF stocks went up by 11.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.05% and a quarterly performance of 22.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.34% for GrafTech International Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.90% for EAF stocks with a simple moving average of -1.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EAF stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for EAF by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for EAF in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EAF reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for EAF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 07th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to EAF, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 16th of the previous year.

EAF Trading at 22.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares surge +35.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAF rose by +11.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.52. In addition, GrafTech International Ltd. saw 33.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EAF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.44 for the present operating margin

+48.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for GrafTech International Ltd. stands at +28.86. Equity return is now at value 303.40, with 31.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.