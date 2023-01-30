Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB)?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) went up by 1.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.11. The company’s stock price has collected 3.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/31/22 that Time to Buy This SpaceX Peer, Says Analyst

Is It Worth Investing in Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ :RKLB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Rocket Lab USA Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.86, which is $4.92 above the current price. RKLB currently public float of 372.96M and currently shorts hold a 5.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RKLB was 3.49M shares.

RKLB’s Market Performance

RKLB stocks went up by 3.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.76% and a quarterly performance of 5.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.74% for Rocket Lab USA Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.70% for RKLB stocks with a simple moving average of 0.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RKLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RKLB stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for RKLB by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for RKLB in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $3 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RKLB reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $6.50. The rating they have provided for RKLB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 31st, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RKLB, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on June 21st of the previous year.

RKLB Trading at 14.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares surge +37.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKLB rose by +3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.57. In addition, Rocket Lab USA Inc. saw 31.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RKLB starting from GRIFFIN MICHAEL D, who sale 50,688 shares at the price of $4.12 back on Dec 12. After this action, GRIFFIN MICHAEL D now owns 0 shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc., valued at $208,835 using the latest closing price.

Kampani Arjun, the of Rocket Lab USA Inc., sale 13,810 shares at $4.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that Kampani Arjun is holding 591,025 shares at $58,278 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RKLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-165.61 for the present operating margin

-12.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rocket Lab USA Inc. stands at -188.51. Equity return is now at value -13.50, with -9.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.04.