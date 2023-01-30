Can VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Remain Competitive?

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) went down by -4.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.77. The company’s stock price has collected -3.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE :EGY) Right Now?

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EGY is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for VAALCO Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.62, which is $4.85 above the current price. EGY currently public float of 105.99M and currently shorts hold a 4.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGY was 1.90M shares.

EGY’s Market Performance

EGY stocks went down by -3.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.50% and a quarterly performance of -9.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.84% for VAALCO Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.32% for EGY stocks with a simple moving average of -15.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGY

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to EGY, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

EGY Trading at -0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares surge +8.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGY fell by -3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.62. In addition, VAALCO Energy Inc. saw 4.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGY starting from Maxwell George W.M., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $4.33 back on Dec 13. After this action, Maxwell George W.M. now owns 133,840 shares of VAALCO Energy Inc., valued at $21,650 using the latest closing price.

Bain Ronald Y, the Chief Financial Officer of VAALCO Energy Inc., purchase 4,250 shares at $5.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Bain Ronald Y is holding 24,808 shares at $23,588 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.73 for the present operating margin

+47.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for VAALCO Energy Inc. stands at +40.49. Equity return is now at value 42.80, with 20.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.