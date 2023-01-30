Buy or Sell Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) went up by 19.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.13. The company’s stock price has collected 34.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DOMA) Right Now?

DOMA currently public float of 180.71M and currently shorts hold a 3.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOMA was 619.48K shares.

DOMA’s Market Performance

DOMA stocks went up by 34.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 69.58% and a quarterly performance of 39.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.62% for Doma Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 47.71% for DOMA stocks with a simple moving average of -19.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOMA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DOMA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOMA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $0.45 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOMA reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for DOMA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 25th, 2022.

DOMA Trading at 60.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.78%, as shares surge +66.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOMA rose by +34.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4935. In addition, Doma Holdings Inc. saw 56.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOMA starting from Simkoff Maxwell, who sale 37,712 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Jan 26. After this action, Simkoff Maxwell now owns 46,116,704 shares of Doma Holdings Inc., valued at $21,534 using the latest closing price.

Simkoff Maxwell, the Chief Executive Officer of Doma Holdings Inc., sale 19,051 shares at $0.55 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Simkoff Maxwell is holding 46,154,416 shares at $10,459 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOMA

Equity return is now at value -85.20, with -40.70 for asset returns.