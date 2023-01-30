Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) went down by -11.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.94. The company’s stock price has collected -39.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ARDS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARDS is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $5.29 above the current price. ARDS currently public float of 17.60M and currently shorts hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARDS was 754.81K shares.

ARDS’s Market Performance

ARDS stocks went down by -39.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.43% and a quarterly performance of -26.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 52.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 27.14% for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -41.62% for ARDS stocks with a simple moving average of -43.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for ARDS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARDS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $18 based on the research report published on February 19th of the previous year 2020.

ARDS Trading at -32.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 52.74%, as shares sank -19.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDS fell by -39.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2074. In addition, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -39.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2782.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -2748.73. Equity return is now at value 134.90, with -165.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.