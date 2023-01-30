AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2555.30. The company’s stock price has collected -6.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE :HKD) Right Now?

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 64.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for AMTD Digital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HKD currently public float of 20.92M and currently shorts hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HKD was 2.45M shares.

HKD’s Market Performance

HKD stocks went down by -6.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.18% and a quarterly performance of -56.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.66% for AMTD Digital Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.82% for HKD stocks with a simple moving average of -88.93% for the last 200 days.

HKD Trading at -30.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares sank -0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HKD fell by -6.68%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.74. In addition, AMTD Digital Inc. saw 3.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.