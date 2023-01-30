A Lesson to Learn: Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS)

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) went up by 162.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.00. The company’s stock price has collected 189.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ :HSCS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HSCS currently public float of 5.90M and currently shorts hold a 0.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HSCS was 39.35K shares.

HSCS’s Market Performance

HSCS stocks went up by 189.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 181.69% and a quarterly performance of -13.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.81% for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 177.01% for HSCS stocks with a simple moving average of 45.84% for the last 200 days.

HSCS Trading at 112.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.04%, as shares surge +162.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSCS rose by +165.99%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8887. In addition, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. saw 171.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32765.60 for the present operating margin

-139.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. stands at -33592.57.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.