Why Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) went up by 9.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.39. The company’s stock price has collected 18.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/02/22 that Opendoor Cuts 18% of Staff as Higher Mortgage Rates Dent Housing Demand

Is It Worth Investing in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :OPEN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Opendoor Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

OPEN currently public float of 537.71M and currently shorts hold a 15.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPEN was 26.09M shares.

OPEN’s Market Performance

OPEN stocks went up by 18.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 73.53% and a quarterly performance of -34.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.69% for Opendoor Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.15% for OPEN stocks with a simple moving average of -57.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPEN reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for OPEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to OPEN, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

OPEN Trading at 17.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.69%, as shares surge +82.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN rose by +18.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4105. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc. saw 52.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Schwartz Christina, who sale 4,647 shares at the price of $1.64 back on Jan 18. After this action, Schwartz Christina now owns 798,703 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc., valued at $7,625 using the latest closing price.

Schwartz Christina, the of Opendoor Technologies Inc., sale 25,264 shares at $1.67 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Schwartz Christina is holding 803,350 shares at $42,249 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Equity return is now at value -54.30, with -12.10 for asset returns.