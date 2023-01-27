Why Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) went down by -0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.94. The company’s stock price has collected -2.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE :ITUB) Right Now?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITUB is at 0.67.

ITUB currently public float of 5.30B and currently shorts hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITUB was 42.13M shares.

ITUB’s Market Performance

ITUB stocks went down by -2.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.54% and a quarterly performance of -7.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.04% for ITUB stocks with a simple moving average of 2.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITUB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITUB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ITUB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ITUB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITUB reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $5.40. The rating they have provided for ITUB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ITUB, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

ITUB Trading at 4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +8.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITUB fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.86. In addition, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. saw 5.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITUB

Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 1.30 for asset returns.