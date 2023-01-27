Why Ford Motor Company (F)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) went up by 1.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.05. The company’s stock price has collected 6.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/24/23 that Ford in Talks to Sell German Plant to China’s BYD

Is It Worth Investing in Ford Motor Company (NYSE :F) Right Now?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for F is at 1.50.

The average price from analysts is $14.22, which is $1.2 above the current price. F currently public float of 3.94B and currently shorts hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of F was 52.96M shares.

F’s Market Performance

F stocks went up by 6.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.73% and a quarterly performance of 0.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.13% for Ford Motor Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.73% for F stocks with a simple moving average of -3.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of F

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for F stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for F by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for F in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $10 based on the research report published on October 10th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to F, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on August 02nd of the previous year.

F Trading at -0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought F to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +15.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, F rose by +6.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.42. In addition, Ford Motor Company saw 11.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at F starting from Rowley Stuart J., who sale 29,821 shares at the price of $13.97 back on Nov 16. After this action, Rowley Stuart J. now owns 224,978 shares of Ford Motor Company, valued at $416,617 using the latest closing price.

Galhotra Ashwani Kumar, the President, Ford Blue of Ford Motor Company, sale 25,892 shares at $12.41 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Galhotra Ashwani Kumar is holding 511,605 shares at $321,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for F

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.69 for the present operating margin

+18.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ford Motor Company stands at +13.16. Equity return is now at value 20.00, with 3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.