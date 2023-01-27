We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX), Here is What We Found

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) went up by 4.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.29. The company’s stock price has collected 11.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :VTYX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.82, which is $13.45 above the current price. VTYX currently public float of 50.91M and currently shorts hold a 7.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VTYX was 611.29K shares.

VTYX’s Market Performance

VTYX stocks went up by 11.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.67% and a quarterly performance of 32.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 152.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.90% for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.61% for VTYX stocks with a simple moving average of 62.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTYX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VTYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VTYX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $50 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTYX reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for VTYX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to VTYX, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

VTYX Trading at 24.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.28%, as shares surge +26.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTYX rose by +11.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +191.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.55. In addition, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. saw 15.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTYX starting from White William Richard, who sale 33,353 shares at the price of $35.10 back on Jan 23. After this action, White William Richard now owns 0 shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc., valued at $1,170,592 using the latest closing price.

Mohan Raju, the Chief Executive Officer of Ventyx Biosciences Inc., sale 55,354 shares at $31.61 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Mohan Raju is holding 1,603,126 shares at $1,749,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTYX

Equity return is now at value -31.20, with -29.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.41.