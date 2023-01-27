We Analyzed the Future Direction of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS), Here is What We Found

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) went down by -22.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.60. The company’s stock price has collected 284.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :INBS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.60, which is $0.64 above the current price. INBS currently public float of 14.74M and currently shorts hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INBS was 3.06M shares.

INBS’s Market Performance

INBS stocks went up by 284.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 236.02% and a quarterly performance of 102.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 36.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.75% for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 154.32% for INBS stocks with a simple moving average of 73.72% for the last 200 days.

INBS Trading at 163.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.24%, as shares surge +317.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +134.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INBS rose by +284.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4140. In addition, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. saw 380.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INBS

Equity return is now at value -105.00, with -62.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.