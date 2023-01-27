We Analyzed the Future Direction of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT), Here is What We Found

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) went up by 8.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.76. The company’s stock price has collected 14.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :HSDT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HSDT is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.75, which is $2.76 above the current price. HSDT currently public float of 26.88M and currently shorts hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HSDT was 892.94K shares.

HSDT’s Market Performance

HSDT stocks went up by 14.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 83.44% and a quarterly performance of 50.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.62% for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.64% for HSDT stocks with a simple moving average of -56.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSDT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSDT stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for HSDT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HSDT in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $20 based on the research report published on March 24th of the previous year 2021.

HSDT Trading at 34.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.69%, as shares surge +89.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSDT rose by +14.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3420. In addition, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. saw 32.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSDT starting from ANDREEFF DANE, who purchase 80,041 shares at the price of $0.25 back on Dec 16. After this action, ANDREEFF DANE now owns 332,517 shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc., valued at $19,946 using the latest closing price.

ANDREEFF DANE, the President and CEO of Helius Medical Technologies Inc., purchase 89,300 shares at $0.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that ANDREEFF DANE is holding 308,003 shares at $27,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3472.03 for the present operating margin

+4.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stands at -3473.56. Equity return is now at value -148.30, with -108.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.75.