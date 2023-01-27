We Analyzed the Future Direction of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS), Here is What We Found

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) went up by 7.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.39. The company’s stock price has collected 12.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE :AXS) Right Now?

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXS is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.67, which is -$4.14 below the current price. AXS currently public float of 76.95M and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXS was 492.08K shares.

AXS’s Market Performance

AXS stocks went up by 12.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.78% and a quarterly performance of 21.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.91% for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.24% for AXS stocks with a simple moving average of 16.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXS stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for AXS by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for AXS in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $60 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXS reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for AXS stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to AXS, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on January 04th of the previous year.

AXS Trading at 13.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.39% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +16.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXS rose by +12.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.49. In addition, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited saw 17.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited stands at +11.86. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.