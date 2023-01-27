United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Just Got Our Attention

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) went down by -1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.26. The company’s stock price has collected 2.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/18/23 that United Stock Rises After Beating Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :UAL) Right Now?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAL is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for United Airlines Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.59, which is $6.31 above the current price. UAL currently public float of 325.89M and currently shorts hold a 5.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAL was 8.57M shares.

UAL’s Market Performance

UAL stocks went up by 2.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.81% and a quarterly performance of 16.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.12% for United Airlines Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.13% for UAL stocks with a simple moving average of 20.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UAL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $51 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UAL reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for UAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 06th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to UAL, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

UAL Trading at 13.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +29.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAL rose by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.46. In addition, United Airlines Holdings Inc. saw 31.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAL starting from KENNEDY JAMES A C, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $39.06 back on Dec 15. After this action, KENNEDY JAMES A C now owns 19,596 shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc., valued at $117,195 using the latest closing price.

KENNEDY JAMES A C, the Director of United Airlines Holdings Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $39.72 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that KENNEDY JAMES A C is holding 16,596 shares at $79,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.51 for the present operating margin

+8.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stands at +1.64. Equity return is now at value -27.90, with -1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.