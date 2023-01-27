Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) went up by 4.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.62. The company’s stock price has collected 4.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/15/21 that Syneos Denies Report of Merger With Labcorp Unit

Is It Worth Investing in Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ :SYNH) Right Now?

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYNH is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Syneos Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.85, which is -$0.32 below the current price. SYNH currently public float of 61.25M and currently shorts hold a 9.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYNH was 1.75M shares.

SYNH’s Market Performance

SYNH stocks went up by 4.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.12% and a quarterly performance of -28.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.52% for Syneos Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.31% for SYNH stocks with a simple moving average of -36.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYNH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYNH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SYNH by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SYNH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $25 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYNH reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for SYNH stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 13th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to SYNH, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

SYNH Trading at 4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +1.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNH rose by +4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.38. In addition, Syneos Health Inc. saw -1.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYNH starting from Brooks Michael Lee, who sale 500 shares at the price of $78.00 back on Jul 28. After this action, Brooks Michael Lee now owns 9,342 shares of Syneos Health Inc., valued at $39,000 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Michael Lee, the Chief Operating Officer of Syneos Health Inc., sale 1,002 shares at $78.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Brooks Michael Lee is holding 47,552 shares at $78,156 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.91 for the present operating margin

+18.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Syneos Health Inc. stands at +4.50. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.