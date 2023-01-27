Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) went up by 16.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.25. The company’s stock price has collected 18.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ :YVR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for YVR is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Liquid Media Group Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.00. YVR currently public float of 14.94M and currently shorts hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YVR was 84.23K shares.

YVR’s Market Performance

YVR stocks went up by 18.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 58.33% and a quarterly performance of 16.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.29% for Liquid Media Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.40% for YVR stocks with a simple moving average of -9.38% for the last 200 days.

YVR Trading at 42.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.75%, as shares surge +74.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YVR rose by +18.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2493. In addition, Liquid Media Group Ltd. saw 87.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-800.69 for the present operating margin

-365.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liquid Media Group Ltd. stands at -1664.44.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.