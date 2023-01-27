Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) went down by -5.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.20. The company’s stock price has collected 1.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/02/22 that Proterra’s Sales Beat, But Guidance Wasn’t Good Enough. The Stock Drops.

Is It Worth Investing in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ :PTRA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Proterra Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

PTRA currently public float of 220.58M and currently shorts hold a 5.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTRA was 1.24M shares.

PTRA’s Market Performance

PTRA stocks went up by 1.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.52% and a quarterly performance of -12.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.93% for Proterra Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.64% for PTRA stocks with a simple moving average of -12.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTRA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PTRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTRA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $7 based on the research report published on October 17th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTRA reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for PTRA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to PTRA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

PTRA Trading at -1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.72%, as shares surge +34.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTRA rose by +1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.39. In addition, Proterra Inc. saw 28.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTRA starting from Joyce Gareth T, who sale 22,534 shares at the price of $5.01 back on Jan 23. After this action, Joyce Gareth T now owns 355,272 shares of Proterra Inc., valued at $112,918 using the latest closing price.

Covington JoAnn, the Chief Legal Officer, Secy of Proterra Inc., sale 52,446 shares at $7.51 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Covington JoAnn is holding 127,125 shares at $393,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.55 for the present operating margin

+0.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Proterra Inc. stands at -102.94. Equity return is now at value -30.70, with -21.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.62.