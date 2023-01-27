Morgan Stanley (MS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) went up by 0.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $109.73. The company’s stock price has collected 2.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/23 that Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman Gets $31.5 Million for 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Morgan Stanley (NYSE :MS) Right Now?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MS is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Morgan Stanley declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $100.76, which is $3.67 above the current price. MS currently public float of 1.31B and currently shorts hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MS was 7.25M shares.

MS’s Market Performance

MS stocks went up by 2.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.07% and a quarterly performance of 19.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.40% for Morgan Stanley. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.86% for MS stocks with a simple moving average of 14.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $100 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

Odeon, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MS reach a price target of $88.75. The rating they have provided for MS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Underperform” to MS, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

MS Trading at 7.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.88. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw 13.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from CRAWLEY MANDELL, who sale 3,740 shares at the price of $93.75 back on Jan 19. After this action, CRAWLEY MANDELL now owns 42,171 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $350,625 using the latest closing price.

AKRAM RAJA, the Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Morgan Stanley, sale 5,100 shares at $97.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that AKRAM RAJA is holding 118,558 shares at $494,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +16.73. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.