Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) went up by 2.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.80. The company’s stock price has collected 5.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/03/22 that Self-Driving Technology Provider Luminar Just Hit a Milestone

Is It Worth Investing in Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :LAZR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LAZR is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Luminar Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.83, which is $6.57 above the current price. LAZR currently public float of 229.30M and currently shorts hold a 24.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAZR was 7.19M shares.

LAZR’s Market Performance

LAZR stocks went up by 5.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.99% and a quarterly performance of -15.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.82% for Luminar Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.53% for LAZR stocks with a simple moving average of -22.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZR stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for LAZR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LAZR in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $8 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Market Perform” to LAZR, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

LAZR Trading at -3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.48%, as shares surge +31.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZR rose by +5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.43. In addition, Luminar Technologies Inc. saw 28.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZR starting from AEG Holdings, LLC, who purchase 7,953 shares at the price of $6.65 back on Dec 16. After this action, AEG Holdings, LLC now owns 39,569 shares of Luminar Technologies Inc., valued at $52,910 using the latest closing price.

Jepsen Mary Lou, the Director of Luminar Technologies Inc., purchase 10,109 shares at $6.66 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Jepsen Mary Lou is holding 55,584 shares at $67,281 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-704.52 for the present operating margin

-44.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luminar Technologies Inc. stands at -745.01. Equity return is now at value -330.90, with -46.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.68.