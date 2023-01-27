Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Plexus Corp. (PLXS)

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) went down by -17.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.36. The company’s stock price has collected -15.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ :PLXS) Right Now?

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLXS is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Plexus Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $107.17, which is $13.31 above the current price. PLXS currently public float of 27.02M and currently shorts hold a 3.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLXS was 148.30K shares.

PLXS’s Market Performance

PLXS stocks went down by -15.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.23% and a quarterly performance of -3.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.95% for Plexus Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.84% for PLXS stocks with a simple moving average of 1.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLXS stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for PLXS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLXS in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $116 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLXS reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for PLXS stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 12th, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to PLXS, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

PLXS Trading at -12.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares sank -10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLXS fell by -15.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.41. In addition, Plexus Corp. saw -8.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLXS starting from Ninivaggi Angelo Michael Jr, who sale 1,135 shares at the price of $110.12 back on Dec 01. After this action, Ninivaggi Angelo Michael Jr now owns 31,818 shares of Plexus Corp., valued at $124,991 using the latest closing price.

Kelsey Todd P., the CEO of Plexus Corp., sale 3,000 shares at $110.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Kelsey Todd P. is holding 96,749 shares at $330,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.80 for the present operating margin

+9.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plexus Corp. stands at +3.63. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.