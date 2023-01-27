Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) went up by 7.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $168.50. The company’s stock price has collected 6.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/26/21 that Facebook, Bakkt, GE, Alphabet: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE :PKG) Right Now?

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PKG is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Packaging Corporation of America declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

PKG currently public float of 91.05M and currently shorts hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PKG was 680.90K shares.

PKG’s Market Performance

PKG stocks went up by 6.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.71% and a quarterly performance of 19.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.18% for Packaging Corporation of America. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.69% for PKG stocks with a simple moving average of 0.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PKG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PKG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PKG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PKG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $139 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PKG reach a price target of $104, previously predicting the price at $144. The rating they have provided for PKG stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Underperform” to PKG, setting the target price at $112 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

PKG Trading at 5.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PKG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +6.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PKG rose by +6.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.61. In addition, Packaging Corporation of America saw 8.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PKG starting from Mundy Robert P., who sale 13,800 shares at the price of $160.30 back on Jun 06. After this action, Mundy Robert P. now owns 38,799 shares of Packaging Corporation of America, valued at $2,212,107 using the latest closing price.

Harman Donna A., the Director of Packaging Corporation of America, purchase 500 shares at $153.21 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Harman Donna A. is holding 2,725 shares at $76,604 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PKG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.60 for the present operating margin

+24.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Packaging Corporation of America stands at +10.80. Equity return is now at value 26.80, with 12.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.