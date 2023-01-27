Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for KeyCorp (KEY)?

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) went up by 2.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.10. The company’s stock price has collected 13.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/22 that Netflix, Alibaba, Ford, Travelers: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in KeyCorp (NYSE :KEY) Right Now?

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KEY is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for KeyCorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $19.55, which is $1.87 above the current price. KEY currently public float of 929.45M and currently shorts hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KEY was 10.78M shares.

KEY’s Market Performance

KEY stocks went up by 13.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.02% and a quarterly performance of 5.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.73% for KeyCorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.26% for KEY stocks with a simple moving average of 3.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEY stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for KEY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KEY in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $20.36 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KEY reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for KEY stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to KEY, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

KEY Trading at 4.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY rose by +13.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.87. In addition, KeyCorp saw 7.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Highsmith Carlton L, who sale 5,200 shares at the price of $17.59 back on Sep 14. After this action, Highsmith Carlton L now owns 64,139 shares of KeyCorp, valued at $91,468 using the latest closing price.

Highsmith Carlton L, the Director of KeyCorp, sale 5,362 shares at $22.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Highsmith Carlton L is holding 64,874 shares at $122,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for KeyCorp stands at +23.51. Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.