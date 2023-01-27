Is QuantumScape Corporation (QS) a Keeper?

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) went up by 3.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.21. The company’s stock price has collected 13.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/27/22 that QuantumScape Missed Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Is Rising.

Is It Worth Investing in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE :QS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for QuantumScape Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00, which is $4.19 above the current price. QS currently public float of 262.53M and currently shorts hold a 24.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QS was 7.48M shares.

QS’s Market Performance

QS stocks went up by 13.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.36% and a quarterly performance of -10.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.33% for QuantumScape Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.73% for QS stocks with a simple moving average of -18.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to QS, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

QS Trading at 19.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.19%, as shares surge +57.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS rose by +13.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.84. In addition, QuantumScape Corporation saw 43.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from Singh Mohit, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $7.80 back on Jan 23. After this action, Singh Mohit now owns 277,794 shares of QuantumScape Corporation, valued at $66,303 using the latest closing price.

Singh Mohit, the Chief Development Officer of QuantumScape Corporation, sale 25,500 shares at $7.53 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that Singh Mohit is holding 277,794 shares at $191,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -22.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 47.81.