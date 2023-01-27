Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) went up by 2.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.50. The company’s stock price has collected 11.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/22/22 that Nvidia, AMD, and Lam Research Slide After Micron Disappoints

Is It Worth Investing in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :MU) Right Now?

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MU is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 22 analysts out of 38 who provided ratings for Micron Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.57, which is $1.37 above the current price. MU currently public float of 1.09B and currently shorts hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MU was 15.91M shares.

MU’s Market Performance

MU stocks went up by 11.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.10% and a quarterly performance of 12.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.16% for Micron Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.70% for MU stocks with a simple moving average of 5.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MU reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for MU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to MU, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

MU Trading at 12.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +25.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU rose by +11.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.36. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw 25.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from Beard Robert P, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $61.25 back on Jan 23. After this action, Beard Robert P now owns 42,840 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $183,750 using the latest closing price.

Bokan Michael W, the SVP, Worldwide Sales of Micron Technology Inc., sale 16,600 shares at $63.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Bokan Michael W is holding 119,126 shares at $1,059,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.76 for the present operating margin

+45.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micron Technology Inc. stands at +28.24. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 9.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.