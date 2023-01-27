Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) went down by -3.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.62. The company’s stock price has collected 47.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/19/22 that Meme-Stock Traders Embrace Avaya Despite Some Fears

Is It Worth Investing in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE :AVYA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVYA is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Avaya Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.40. AVYA currently public float of 71.40M and currently shorts hold a 27.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVYA was 12.91M shares.

AVYA’s Market Performance

AVYA stocks went up by 47.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 76.00% and a quarterly performance of -74.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -98.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 31.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.46% for Avaya Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 48.27% for AVYA stocks with a simple moving average of -87.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVYA

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVYA reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for AVYA stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 17th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AVYA, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

AVYA Trading at -48.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.70%, as shares surge +94.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVYA rose by +47.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2459. In addition, Avaya Holdings Corp. saw 79.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVYA starting from King Theodore Walker Cheng-De, who sale 4,762,918 shares at the price of $0.19 back on Dec 16. After this action, King Theodore Walker Cheng-De now owns 8,468,432 shares of Avaya Holdings Corp., valued at $898,360 using the latest closing price.

King Theodore Walker Cheng-De, the 10% Owner of Avaya Holdings Corp., purchase 2,000,000 shares at $0.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that King Theodore Walker Cheng-De is holding 10,998,750 shares at $1,369,118 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.06 for the present operating margin

+50.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avaya Holdings Corp. stands at -0.44. Equity return is now at value -20.60, with -1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.