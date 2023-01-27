Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for AT&T Inc. (T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) went down by -2.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.84. The company’s stock price has collected 5.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that AT&T Adds Wireless Customers, Takes $25 Billion Charge on Landlines

Is It Worth Investing in AT&T Inc. (NYSE :T) Right Now?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for T is at 0.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for AT&T Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.84, which is $0.54 above the current price. T currently public float of 7.12B and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of T was 39.83M shares.

T’s Market Performance

T stocks went up by 5.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.23% and a quarterly performance of 13.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.26% for AT&T Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.65% for T stocks with a simple moving average of 6.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of T

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for T stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for T by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for T in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see T reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for T stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 19th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to T, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

T Trading at 5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought T to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.35%, as shares surge +8.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, T rose by +5.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.19. In addition, AT&T Inc. saw 8.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for T

Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 4.00 for asset returns.