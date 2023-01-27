Here’s Our Rant About Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) went up by 4.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.50. The company’s stock price has collected 65.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :PLRX) Right Now?

PLRX currently public float of 45.52M and currently shorts hold a 8.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLRX was 722.40K shares.

PLRX’s Market Performance

PLRX stocks went up by 65.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 99.12% and a quarterly performance of 42.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 215.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.80% for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 62.95% for PLRX stocks with a simple moving average of 121.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLRX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PLRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLRX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $33 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLRX reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for PLRX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 07th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to PLRX, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

PLRX Trading at 77.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.07%, as shares surge +95.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLRX rose by +65.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +411.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.14. In addition, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. saw 87.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLRX starting from Coulie Bernard, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $32.50 back on Jan 25. After this action, Coulie Bernard now owns 93,812 shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc., valued at $487,517 using the latest closing price.

Coulie Bernard, the President and CEO of Pliant Therapeutics Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $30.89 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that Coulie Bernard is holding 93,812 shares at $463,389 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLRX

Equity return is now at value -52.60, with -46.00 for asset returns.