Here’s Our Rant About Olo Inc. (OLO)

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) went down by -3.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.30. The company’s stock price has collected 7.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/12/22 that Olo Stock Plunges as Restaurants Hold Back on Software for Ordering

Is It Worth Investing in Olo Inc. (NYSE :OLO) Right Now?

OLO currently public float of 102.48M and currently shorts hold a 11.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OLO was 1.38M shares.

OLO’s Market Performance

OLO stocks went up by 7.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.45% and a quarterly performance of -10.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.82% for Olo Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.25% for OLO stocks with a simple moving average of -14.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OLO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OLO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $8.50 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLO reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for OLO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 12th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to OLO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

OLO Trading at 9.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares surge +30.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLO rose by +7.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.94. In addition, Olo Inc. saw 23.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLO starting from Benevides Peter J., who sale 37,195 shares at the price of $7.33 back on Dec 13. After this action, Benevides Peter J. now owns 14,463 shares of Olo Inc., valued at $272,639 using the latest closing price.

Benevides Peter J., the Chief Financial Officer of Olo Inc., sale 97,805 shares at $7.08 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Benevides Peter J. is holding 51,658 shares at $692,459 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLO

Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -5.10 for asset returns.