Here’s Our Rant About MarineMax Inc. (HZO)

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) went down by -12.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.32. The company’s stock price has collected -9.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MarineMax Inc. (NYSE :HZO) Right Now?

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HZO is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for MarineMax Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.00, which is $12.51 above the current price. HZO currently public float of 21.19M and currently shorts hold a 13.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HZO was 344.60K shares.

HZO’s Market Performance

HZO stocks went down by -9.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.87% and a quarterly performance of 3.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.21% for MarineMax Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.15% for HZO stocks with a simple moving average of -15.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HZO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HZO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HZO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HZO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $40 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HZO reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the price at $84. The rating they have provided for HZO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 21st, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to HZO, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

HZO Trading at -6.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HZO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares surge +1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HZO fell by -9.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.73. In addition, MarineMax Inc. saw -2.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HZO starting from White Rebecca, who sale 4,601 shares at the price of $32.63 back on Sep 13. After this action, White Rebecca now owns 17,480 shares of MarineMax Inc., valued at $150,131 using the latest closing price.

EURE HILLIARD M, the Director of MarineMax Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $40.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that EURE HILLIARD M is holding 17,990 shares at $122,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HZO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.53 for the present operating margin

+34.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for MarineMax Inc. stands at +8.58. Equity return is now at value 28.00, with 15.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.