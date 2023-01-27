Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) went down by -6.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.97. The company’s stock price has collected -6.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ :EOSE) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $5.58, which is $3.48 above the current price. EOSE currently public float of 76.26M and currently shorts hold a 9.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EOSE was 2.35M shares.

EOSE’s Market Performance

EOSE stocks went down by -6.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.59% and a quarterly performance of -17.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.03% for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.69% for EOSE stocks with a simple moving average of -27.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EOSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EOSE stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for EOSE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EOSE in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $11 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EOSE, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on February 28th of the previous year.

EOSE Trading at 3.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.52%, as shares surge +12.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOSE fell by -6.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4290. In addition, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. saw -14.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOSE starting from Mastrangelo Joe, who purchase 65,000 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Nov 10. After this action, Mastrangelo Joe now owns 403,727 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc., valued at $74,744 using the latest closing price.

Bornstein Jeffrey S, the Director of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $1.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Bornstein Jeffrey S is holding 20,000 shares at $25,936 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EOSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2263.75 for the present operating margin

-911.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stands at -2701.52. Equity return is now at value 657.70, with -153.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.77.