Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) went down by -2.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $160.60. The company’s stock price has collected 0.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE :CFR) Right Now?

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CFR is at 1.09.

CFR currently public float of 58.05M and currently shorts hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CFR was 385.32K shares.

CFR’s Market Performance

CFR stocks went up by 0.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.32% and a quarterly performance of -7.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.96% for CFR stocks with a simple moving average of -1.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CFR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CFR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $155 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFR reach a price target of $147. The rating they have provided for CFR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to CFR, setting the target price at $178 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

CFR Trading at -3.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares surge +0.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFR rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.46. In addition, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. saw -1.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFR starting from Berman Bobby, who sale 1,941 shares at the price of $151.62 back on Oct 28. After this action, Berman Bobby now owns 24,589 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc., valued at $294,294 using the latest closing price.

Perotti William L, the GEVP and Chief Credit Officer of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc., sale 10,490 shares at $132.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Perotti William L is holding 97,929 shares at $1,391,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. stands at +31.66. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.