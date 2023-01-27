Can Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Remain Competitive?

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) went down by -3.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.00. The company’s stock price has collected 11.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/22 that Upstart Stock Plunges as Full-Year Revenue Outlook Is Cut

Is It Worth Investing in Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :UPST) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Upstart Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.58, which is -$2.89 below the current price. UPST currently public float of 69.99M and currently shorts hold a 38.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UPST was 5.18M shares.

UPST’s Market Performance

UPST stocks went up by 11.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.05% and a quarterly performance of -26.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.97% for Upstart Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.24% for UPST stocks with a simple moving average of -45.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPST stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for UPST by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for UPST in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $15 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPST reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for UPST stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Underweight” to UPST, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

UPST Trading at 4.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.30%, as shares surge +40.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST rose by +11.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.38. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc. saw 31.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Datta Sanjay, who sale 3,200 shares at the price of $17.48 back on Jan 23. After this action, Datta Sanjay now owns 275,585 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc., valued at $55,936 using the latest closing price.

Datta Sanjay, the Chief Financial Officer of Upstart Holdings Inc., sale 3,200 shares at $17.02 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Datta Sanjay is holding 275,585 shares at $54,448 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Upstart Holdings Inc. stands at +15.96. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.