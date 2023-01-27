Can AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Remain Competitive?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) went up by 2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s stock price has collected 13.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE :APE) Right Now?

APE currently public float of 531.72M and currently shorts hold a 5.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APE was 28.33M shares.

APE’s Market Performance

APE stocks went up by 13.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.47% and a quarterly performance of -31.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.99% for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.73% for APE stocks with a simple moving average of -26.45% for the last 200 days.

APE Trading at 42.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.41%, as shares sank -6.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APE rose by +13.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5275. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw 26.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APE starting from Goodman Sean D., who sale 80,750 shares at the price of $4.68 back on Jan 11. After this action, Goodman Sean D. now owns 4,420 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., valued at $377,748 using the latest closing price.