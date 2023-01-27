Buy or Sell Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) went down by -2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $162.65. The company’s stock price has collected 16.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/05/23 that Bank Run at Crypto Lender Wipes Out 7 Years of Profits

Is It Worth Investing in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE :SI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Silvergate Capital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.80, which is $2.09 above the current price. SI currently public float of 25.71M and currently shorts hold a 66.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SI was 6.41M shares.

SI’s Market Performance

SI stocks went up by 16.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.22% and a quarterly performance of -76.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.79% for Silvergate Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.38% for SI stocks with a simple moving average of -78.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $9 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SI reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for SI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to SI, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

SI Trading at -29.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.84%, as shares sank -10.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SI rose by +16.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.37. In addition, Silvergate Capital Corporation saw -18.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SI starting from LANE ALAN J, who sale 16,314 shares at the price of $92.46 back on Jul 21. After this action, LANE ALAN J now owns 0 shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation, valued at $1,508,324 using the latest closing price.

Fraher Kathleen, the Chief Operating Officer of Silvergate Capital Corporation, sale 750 shares at $135.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22, which means that Fraher Kathleen is holding 10,097 shares at $101,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SI

Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.