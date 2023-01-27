Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) went down by -23.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.67. The company’s stock price has collected -23.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ :ASPS) Right Now?

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASPS is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is $12.25 above the current price. ASPS currently public float of 9.36M and currently shorts hold a 2.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASPS was 131.98K shares.

ASPS’s Market Performance

ASPS stocks went down by -23.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -43.57% and a quarterly performance of -48.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.97% for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -31.10% for ASPS stocks with a simple moving average of -50.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASPS stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for ASPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASPS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $30 based on the research report published on January 31st of the previous year 2020.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to ASPS, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

ASPS Trading at -50.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.30%, as shares sank -45.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPS fell by -23.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.10. In addition, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. saw -39.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPS starting from Deer Park Road Management Comp, who purchase 19,418 shares at the price of $9.73 back on Mar 15. After this action, Deer Park Road Management Comp now owns 3,778,219 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., valued at $188,947 using the latest closing price.

Shepro William B, the Chairman and CEO of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., purchase 5,000 shares at $9.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Shepro William B is holding 552,920 shares at $49,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.41 for the present operating margin

-1.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. stands at +6.38. Equity return is now at value -31.80, with 12.20 for asset returns.