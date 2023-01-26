Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) went down by -2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.20. The company’s stock price has collected 5.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE :YSG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Yatsen Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.55, which is -$0.3 below the current price. YSG currently public float of 353.54M and currently shorts hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YSG was 1.71M shares.

YSG’s Market Performance

YSG stocks went up by 5.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.33% and a quarterly performance of 54.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.34% for Yatsen Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.54% for YSG stocks with a simple moving average of 46.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YSG

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to YSG, setting the target price at $18.60 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

YSG Trading at 18.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares surge +11.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSG rose by +5.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5925. In addition, Yatsen Holding Limited saw 12.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.81 for the present operating margin

+66.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yatsen Holding Limited stands at -26.38. Equity return is now at value -23.60, with -18.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.19.