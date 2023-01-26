Why Popular Inc. (BPOP)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) went down by -3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.28. The company’s stock price has collected 0.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ :BPOP) Right Now?

Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BPOP is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Popular Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $83.60, which is $19.44 above the current price. BPOP currently public float of 71.51M and currently shorts hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BPOP was 533.22K shares.

BPOP’s Market Performance

BPOP stocks went up by 0.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.26% and a quarterly performance of -10.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for Popular Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.35% for BPOP stocks with a simple moving average of -11.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPOP stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BPOP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BPOP in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $115 based on the research report published on April 12th of the previous year 2022.

Hovde Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BPOP reach a price target of $107. The rating they have provided for BPOP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to BPOP, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

BPOP Trading at -2.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPOP rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.13. In addition, Popular Inc. saw -0.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BPOP starting from Garcia Jorge J., who sale 1,383 shares at the price of $80.22 back on Aug 26. After this action, Garcia Jorge J. now owns 9,299 shares of Popular Inc., valued at $110,937 using the latest closing price.

VAZQUEZ CARLOS J, the Executive Vice President & CFO of Popular Inc., sale 9,635 shares at $80.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that VAZQUEZ CARLOS J is holding 118,015 shares at $774,461 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BPOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.20 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Popular Inc. stands at +33.94. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.