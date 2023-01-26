Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) went up by 0.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.23. The company’s stock price has collected 4.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE :WBS) Right Now?

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WBS is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Webster Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $61.73, which is $14.43 above the current price. WBS currently public float of 172.15M and currently shorts hold a 2.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WBS was 918.51K shares.

WBS’s Market Performance

WBS stocks went up by 4.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.25% and a quarterly performance of -9.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.27% for Webster Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.60% for WBS stocks with a simple moving average of -1.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WBS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WBS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $70 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBS reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for WBS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

WBS Trading at -3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBS rose by +4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.05. In addition, Webster Financial Corporation saw -0.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBS starting from Massiani Luis, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $47.35 back on Sep 08. After this action, Massiani Luis now owns 132,910 shares of Webster Financial Corporation, valued at $947,039 using the latest closing price.

Massiani Luis, the Chief Operating Officer of Webster Financial Corporation, sale 8,000 shares at $46.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Massiani Luis is holding 152,910 shares at $371,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.51 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Webster Financial Corporation stands at +32.38. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.