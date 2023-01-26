Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) went up by 1.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $148.20. The company’s stock price has collected 2.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE :WCN) Right Now?

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WCN is at 0.68.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

WCN currently public float of 256.52M and currently shorts hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WCN was 964.20K shares.

WCN’s Market Performance

WCN stocks went up by 2.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.33% and a quarterly performance of -0.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.46% for Waste Connections Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.53% for WCN stocks with a simple moving average of -1.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WCN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for WCN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WCN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $165 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WCN reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for WCN stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on April 07th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to WCN, setting the target price at $147 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

WCN Trading at -3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WCN rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.93. In addition, Waste Connections Inc. saw -0.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WCN starting from HANSEN ERIC, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $136.93 back on Nov 07. After this action, HANSEN ERIC now owns 6,460 shares of Waste Connections Inc., valued at $547,720 using the latest closing price.

Shea Patrick James, the Exec VP, General Counsel & Sec of Waste Connections Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $145.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Shea Patrick James is holding 12,813 shares at $1,016,806 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WCN

Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 5.20 for asset returns.