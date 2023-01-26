Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) went up by 1.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.64. The company’s stock price has collected 7.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/22/22 that Warner Music Says Streaming Is Resilient. The Stock Is Soaring After Revenue Beat.

Is It Worth Investing in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ :WMG) Right Now?

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Warner Music Group Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.41, which is $1.41 above the current price. WMG currently public float of 114.33M and currently shorts hold a 5.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WMG was 1.42M shares.

WMG’s Market Performance

WMG stocks went up by 7.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.81% and a quarterly performance of 39.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.57% for Warner Music Group Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.16% for WMG stocks with a simple moving average of 23.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for WMG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for WMG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $35 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WMG reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for WMG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 13th, 2023.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Overweight” to WMG, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

WMG Trading at 7.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +1.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMG rose by +7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.64. In addition, Warner Music Group Corp. saw 2.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMG starting from Benet Lincoln E, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $34.03 back on Nov 30. After this action, Benet Lincoln E now owns 399,341 shares of Warner Music Group Corp., valued at $510,450 using the latest closing price.

Benet Lincoln E, the Director of Warner Music Group Corp., sale 20,000 shares at $32.32 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Benet Lincoln E is holding 414,341 shares at $646,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.57 for the present operating margin

+42.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warner Music Group Corp. stands at +9.19. Equity return is now at value 353.80, with 6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.