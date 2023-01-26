Wall Street Pummels Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) After Recent Earnings Report

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) went up by 3.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.59. The company’s stock price has collected 2.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SLGN) Right Now?

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLGN is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Silgan Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.08, which is $2.82 above the current price. SLGN currently public float of 83.11M and currently shorts hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLGN was 378.49K shares.

SLGN’s Market Performance

SLGN stocks went up by 2.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.27% and a quarterly performance of 17.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.05% for Silgan Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.54% for SLGN stocks with a simple moving average of 14.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLGN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for SLGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLGN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $64 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLGN reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for SLGN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 24th, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to SLGN, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

SLGN Trading at 1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -0.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLGN rose by +2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.96. In addition, Silgan Holdings Inc. saw 1.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLGN starting from LEWIS ROBERT B, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $51.93 back on Nov 22. After this action, LEWIS ROBERT B now owns 217,595 shares of Silgan Holdings Inc., valued at $389,438 using the latest closing price.

LEWIS ROBERT B, the Executive VP and CFO of Silgan Holdings Inc., sale 11,082 shares at $46.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that LEWIS ROBERT B is holding 225,095 shares at $518,084 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.61 for the present operating margin

+16.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silgan Holdings Inc. stands at +6.33. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.