Wall Street Pummels Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) After Recent Earnings Report

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) went up by 2.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $621.00. The company’s stock price has collected 5.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/14/22 that Charter Stock Slumps on Plans to Boost Network Capital Spending

Is It Worth Investing in Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ :CHTR) Right Now?

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHTR is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Charter Communications Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $460.00, which is $86.27 above the current price. CHTR currently public float of 99.13M and currently shorts hold a 9.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHTR was 1.45M shares.

CHTR’s Market Performance

CHTR stocks went up by 5.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.66% and a quarterly performance of 19.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.56% for Charter Communications Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.10% for CHTR stocks with a simple moving average of -2.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHTR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CHTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHTR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $550 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHTR reach a price target of $340, previously predicting the price at $370. The rating they have provided for CHTR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 23rd, 2022.

CHTR Trading at 9.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +20.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHTR rose by +5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $370.22. In addition, Charter Communications Inc. saw 19.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHTR starting from Zinterhofer Eric Louis, who purchase 27,202 shares at the price of $374.04 back on Nov 01. After this action, Zinterhofer Eric Louis now owns 46,901 shares of Charter Communications Inc., valued at $10,174,605 using the latest closing price.

Hargis Jonathan, the EVP/Chief Marketing Officer of Charter Communications Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $458.45 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Hargis Jonathan is holding 2,604 shares at $1,375,347 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.00 for the present operating margin

+39.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charter Communications Inc. stands at +9.01. Equity return is now at value 48.70, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.