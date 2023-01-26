Wall Street Pummels Ashland Inc. (ASH) After Recent Earnings Report

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) went down by -4.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.36. The company’s stock price has collected -4.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ashland Inc. (NYSE :ASH) Right Now?

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASH is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Ashland Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $127.27, which is $22.21 above the current price. ASH currently public float of 54.07M and currently shorts hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASH was 374.99K shares.

ASH’s Market Performance

ASH stocks went down by -4.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.12% and a quarterly performance of 4.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.25% for Ashland Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.17% for ASH stocks with a simple moving average of 1.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASH stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ASH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ASH in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $120 based on the research report published on September 12th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASH reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for ASH stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

ASH Trading at -3.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -2.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASH fell by -4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.74. In addition, Ashland Inc. saw -1.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASH starting from Sandler Ricky C, who purchase 224,156 shares at the price of $100.20 back on Sep 01. After this action, Sandler Ricky C now owns 4,083,978 shares of Ashland Inc., valued at $22,460,431 using the latest closing price.

Sandler Ricky C, the Director of Ashland Inc., sale 224,156 shares at $100.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Sandler Ricky C is holding 4,083,978 shares at $22,460,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.89 for the present operating margin

+27.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ashland Inc. stands at +7.57. Equity return is now at value 29.40, with 14.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.