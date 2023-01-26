Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) Just Got Our Attention

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) went up by 1.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.63. The company’s stock price has collected 1.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/06/22 that SEC Closes In on Rules That Could Shift Stock Market

Is It Worth Investing in Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ :VIRT) Right Now?

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VIRT is at 0.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Virtu Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

VIRT currently public float of 97.96M and currently shorts hold a 4.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIRT was 1.01M shares.

VIRT’s Market Performance

VIRT stocks went up by 1.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.53% and a quarterly performance of -5.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.41% for Virtu Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.50% for VIRT stocks with a simple moving average of -14.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIRT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VIRT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VIRT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $22.50 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIRT reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for VIRT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

VIRT Trading at -3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRT rose by +1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.58. In addition, Virtu Financial Inc. saw 0.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRT starting from Minieri Joanne, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $22.63 back on Nov 07. After this action, Minieri Joanne now owns 16,187 shares of Virtu Financial Inc., valued at $90,512 using the latest closing price.

Minieri Joanne, the Director of Virtu Financial Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $23.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Minieri Joanne is holding 12,187 shares at $93,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRT

Equity return is now at value 23.80, with 3.00 for asset returns.