The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) went down by -1.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $324.70. The company’s stock price has collected 4.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/23/22 that Stocks With China Exposure Are Rising With Reopening Hopes

Is It Worth Investing in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE :EL) Right Now?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EL is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $264.78, which is -$11.61 below the current price. EL currently public float of 230.07M and currently shorts hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EL was 1.94M shares.

EL’s Market Performance

EL stocks went up by 4.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.10% and a quarterly performance of 39.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.17% for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.35% for EL stocks with a simple moving average of 11.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EL stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for EL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EL in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $300 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Redburn, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EL reach a price target of $210. The rating they have provided for EL stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to EL, setting the target price at $266 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

EL Trading at 12.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +13.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EL rose by +4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $261.67. In addition, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. saw 10.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EL starting from Freda Fabrizio, who sale 11,705 shares at the price of $270.00 back on Jan 23. After this action, Freda Fabrizio now owns 125,762 shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., valued at $3,160,350 using the latest closing price.

Haney Carl P., the EVP Research Prod & Innovation of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., sale 7,559 shares at $252.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Haney Carl P. is holding 3,296 shares at $1,905,255 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EL

Equity return is now at value 37.20, with 10.40 for asset returns.