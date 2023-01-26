The Chart for Realty Income Corporation (O) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) went up by 0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.40. The company’s stock price has collected 1.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE :O) Right Now?

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 62.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for O is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Realty Income Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.13, which is $2.69 above the current price. O currently public float of 626.42M and currently shorts hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of O was 3.94M shares.

O’s Market Performance

O stocks went up by 1.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.08% and a quarterly performance of 14.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.73% for Realty Income Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.45% for O stocks with a simple moving average of 1.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of O

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for O stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for O by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for O in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $72 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to O, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

O Trading at 4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought O to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, O rose by +1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.21. In addition, Realty Income Corporation saw 6.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at O starting from Chapman A. Larry, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $67.97 back on Sep 01. After this action, Chapman A. Larry now owns 10,090 shares of Realty Income Corporation, valued at $475,790 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for O

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.23 for the present operating margin

+50.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Realty Income Corporation stands at +17.24. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.