The Chart for Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went up by 0.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.61. The company’s stock price has collected 0.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE :IRM) Right Now?

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IRM is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Iron Mountain Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

IRM currently public float of 288.19M and currently shorts hold a 5.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRM was 1.31M shares.

IRM’s Market Performance

IRM stocks went up by 0.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.67% and a quarterly performance of 10.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.31% for Iron Mountain Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.11% for IRM stocks with a simple moving average of 2.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for IRM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for IRM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $58 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRM reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for IRM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to IRM, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

IRM Trading at 0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +3.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRM rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.05. In addition, Iron Mountain Incorporated saw 5.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRM starting from Meaney William L, who sale 10,507 shares at the price of $51.76 back on Jan 12. After this action, Meaney William L now owns 295,650 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated, valued at $543,842 using the latest closing price.

MARSON DEBORAH, the EVP, General Counsel, Sec. of Iron Mountain Incorporated, sale 1,125 shares at $50.58 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that MARSON DEBORAH is holding 45,782 shares at $56,902 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.07 for the present operating margin

+42.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iron Mountain Incorporated stands at +10.02. Equity return is now at value 71.10, with 3.20 for asset returns.