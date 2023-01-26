Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) went up by 0.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.41. The company’s stock price has collected -2.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SEMR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Semrush Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is $5.09 above the current price. SEMR currently public float of 38.67M and currently shorts hold a 4.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEMR was 169.58K shares.

SEMR’s Market Performance

SEMR stocks went down by -2.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.35% and a quarterly performance of -31.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.16% for Semrush Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.09% for SEMR stocks with a simple moving average of -27.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEMR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SEMR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SEMR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on June 06th of the previous year 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SEMR, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

SEMR Trading at -8.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares surge +4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEMR fell by -2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.01. In addition, Semrush Holdings Inc. saw -2.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEMR starting from Humenik Delbert M, who sale 1,130 shares at the price of $8.14 back on Jan 06. After this action, Humenik Delbert M now owns 90,073 shares of Semrush Holdings Inc., valued at $9,198 using the latest closing price.

Fetisov Evgeny, the Chief Financial Officer of Semrush Holdings Inc., sale 10,623 shares at $12.12 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Fetisov Evgeny is holding 139,437 shares at $128,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.93 for the present operating margin

+77.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Semrush Holdings Inc. stands at -1.75. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.87.